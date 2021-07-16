150,000 Shares in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Levere during the first quarter valued at about $10,956,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Levere during the first quarter valued at about $7,968,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Levere during the first quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Levere during the first quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Levere during the first quarter valued at about $4,980,000.

NASDAQ LVRAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09. Levere Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

