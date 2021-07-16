155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Rating Reiterated by COKER & PALMER

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at COKER & PALMER in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 155675 (BLD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.34 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

