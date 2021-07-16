18,000 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in OGE Energy by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 604,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 109,676 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.21. 6,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,877. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

