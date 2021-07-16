1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.