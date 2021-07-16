1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Down to $26.12

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $25.51. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 1,175 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

