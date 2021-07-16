$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.12. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $246.50 on Friday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

