$2.08 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.03. Nordson posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,250,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.99. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

