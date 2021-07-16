$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

EMN traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 590,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.