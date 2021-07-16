200,000 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

DHB Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

