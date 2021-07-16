$222.20 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post $222.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.63 million to $224.17 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $243.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $734.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.48 million to $738.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $771.29 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $216,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $281,000.

GWRE stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,149. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -337.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

