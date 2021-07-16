25,381 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Rent-A-Center comprises about 1.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,147. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

