27,666 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE:FMC opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.