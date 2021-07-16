$283.41 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $283.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.40 million and the highest is $285.30 million. Envestnet posted sales of $235.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Envestnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,558. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.47 and a beta of 1.30.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.