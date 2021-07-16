29,808 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,043,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,037,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,113,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.