$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $92.92 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

