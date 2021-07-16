$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

