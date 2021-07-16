$307.77 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce sales of $307.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.06 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $191.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

