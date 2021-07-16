33,940 Shares in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIZI opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.29. Lizhi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

