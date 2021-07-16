3,405 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

PSI stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $130.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

