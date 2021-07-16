3,951 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,951 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYTS. Roth Capital cut their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

