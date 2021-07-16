$450.97 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report sales of $450.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. NICE posted sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

Shares of NICE opened at $254.50 on Tuesday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $196.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

