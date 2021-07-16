$489.15 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce $489.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

