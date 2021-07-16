500,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $179,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Friday. 5,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,625. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

