522 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,927 shares of company stock valued at $41,014,587. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,597.08 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,599.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,464.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

