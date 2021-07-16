5,304 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $155.48. 196,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

