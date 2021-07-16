535,252 Shares in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 535,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $114,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $245,000.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

PHIC stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,322. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.