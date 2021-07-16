55,050 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $13,500,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYTSU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,925. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

