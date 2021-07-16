$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce sales of $560.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.30 million and the highest is $563.36 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

MMP opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

