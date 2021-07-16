6,014 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 641,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 180,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,890. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07.

