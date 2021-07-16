6,014 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 641,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 180,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,890. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.