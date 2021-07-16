$675.45 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce sales of $675.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the highest is $679.90 million. Allegion posted sales of $589.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $137.32 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

