6,894 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.51.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

