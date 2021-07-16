$690.84 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post sales of $690.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $732.09 million and the lowest is $656.21 million. Incyte posted sales of $688.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

INCY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.28. 33,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.30. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

