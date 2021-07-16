699,000 Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 699,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCACU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,361,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,713,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,572,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,993,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCACU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

