7,985 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Purchased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 63,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,262,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 421,517 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $28.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

