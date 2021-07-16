$857.75 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will report sales of $857.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $904.50 million. STERIS posted sales of $668.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 30.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

