8,745 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,805,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

