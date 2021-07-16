908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.87

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 8395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,196. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 145.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 635,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,809 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,389,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 230.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

