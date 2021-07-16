9,167 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. ePlus makes up about 1.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ePlus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. 653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,420. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

