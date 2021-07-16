99,499 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Acquired by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $727,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at about $969,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $702,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $9,171,000.

NASDAQ:ENFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,433. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

