A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) EVP Mark R. Allen Sells 15,445 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) EVP Mark R. Allen sold 15,445 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total value of $4,659,756.50.

AOS traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $69.88. 32,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

