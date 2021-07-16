AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $52.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.74% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE AIR opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in AAR by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in AAR by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,243,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.