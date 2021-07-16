AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $52.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.74% from the company’s previous close.
AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th.
NYSE AIR opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49.
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.
