Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 30th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.