Abyss Price Reaches $0.0255 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $5.84 million and $161,325.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

