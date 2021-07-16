ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.96. 4,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 559,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

