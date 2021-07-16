Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REKR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,789. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.