Adalta Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Portland General Electric makes up 1.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 138,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

