Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,185 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,867 shares in the company, valued at $328,340,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,800. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 35,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,196. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

