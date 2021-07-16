Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHEXY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. Research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

