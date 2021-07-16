Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.06.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHEXY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $35.93.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
