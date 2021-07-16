adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $186.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a 52 week low of $134.96 and a 52 week high of $191.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.79.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Analysts expect that adidas will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

