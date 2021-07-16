Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMIGY. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

